HONOLULU (KHON2) — David Akui-Cabanilla, III, 37, was sentenced to 84 months for assaulting two federal officers at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu on March 23, 2020.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Akui-Cabanilla was detained prior to trial on a separate federal charge for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Judge Kobayashi ordered the 84-month sentence be served consecutive to a 34-month sentence for Akui-Cabanilla’s firearm conviction.

Court documents revealed that the defendant fashioned two makeshift weapons in preparation for his attacks.

Officials said the first weapon was a long tube sock tied to the loop of a locked metal padlock and the second weapon was a shiv formed from a razor blade with a piece of bedsheet tied around one end, simulating a handle.

Akui-Cabanilla allegedly beat a correctional officer until he was unconscious and took the officer’s keys and pepper spray to try to escape.

The inmate sprayed and punched officers, causing one to fall to the ground after being punched in the head, officials explained.

As a result, many officers needed physical therapy and medical treatment.

As part of this sentence, Judge Kobayashi ordered Akui-Cabanilla to pay $24,508.92 in restitution for medical bills paid by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs.