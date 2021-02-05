Inmate Peter Kanohokula leaves Laumaka Work Furlough center unauthorized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reports inmate Peter Kanohokula left the Laumaka Work Furlough center unauthorized.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He was not present for the 3 a.m. headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

Kanohokula is 44-years old. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 173 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair and has several tattoos including the word “Erika” tattooed across his neck. Kanohokula is serving time for ownership/possession of a prohibited firearm/ammunition. His next parole hearing is scheduled for May 2021. He faces an additional escape charge when found.

If you see him, please call 911 or State Sheriffs at 586-1352.