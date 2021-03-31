Inmate injured in 2019 Maui jail riot files lawsuit, cites overcrowding and poor conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An inmate at the Maui Community Correctional Center has filed a lawsuit against the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

Kevin Lifoifoi alleges that the department failed to keep prisoners safe by not handling severe overcrowding and brewing inmate issues that led to the riot in 2019.

The riot left Lifoifoi with a broken jaw, head contusions and other injuries that required medical treatment and surgery. It also caused millions of dollars in damage to the jail.

Two separate housing modules were so damaged that dozens of pretrial detainees had to be sent to the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu.

KHON2 was allowed a rare opportunity to go inside to see the changes and renovations made to the facility in November 2019.

According to the lawsuit, the jail was 40% over capacity at the time of Lifoifoi’s imprisonment.

His lawsuit also alleges that the prison staff should have been aware of the poor conditions at MCCC.