Inmate faces escape charge after failing to return to furlough center

HONOLULU – Inmate Michael Coloyan failed to return to the furlough center after work.

He was supposed to return at 3:30 p.m. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Forty-three-year-old Coloyan is 5’9” and weighs 190lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Coloyan is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

Coloyan is a community custody inmates in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, call the Police at 911 or sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

