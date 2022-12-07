HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Officials said he allegedly assaulted an inmate and participated in multiple years of conspiracy to cover up the abuse.

On June 15, 2015, court documents showed that Jason Tagaloa, 31, joined his two co-defendants and a third correctional officer as they moved the inmate across the correctional center.

The inmate got scared and Tagaloa allegedly pushed the inmate to the ground when he showed no signs of violence.

Tagaloa and his co-defendants began to kick and punch the inmate in the face, body and head, court officials said.

As a result, his eye sockets and nose were broken.

Officials said that over the years, Tagaloa covered up the abuse.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “This sentence makes clear that no one is above the law, and that when corrections officials violate the civil rights of people held in our jails and prisons they will be held accountable.”