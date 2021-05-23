Hiker rescued on Waimano Trail by HFD after medical emergency

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a hiker who experienced a medical emergency on the Waimano Trail on Sunday, May 23.

Officials say HFD received a 911 call at 10:55 a.m. Sunday that reported three hikers — two women and a man — had been hiking for about three hours when the man became unresponsive.

The man reportedly regained consciousness after the medical emergency but was not able to exit the trail on his own or with the help of his companions.

HFD arrived near the hiker around 11:10 a.m. and made a plan to extract him safely. Rescue personnel were then transported to the man’s location and made contact with him by 11:30 a.m.

The hiker was assessed and packaged before being transported to a landing zone at 11:48 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to this incident, but the hiker refused treatment and transport to a hospital. The two other hikers exited the trail by foot with help from HFD personnel.