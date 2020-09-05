Injured hiker rescued from Kalalau Trail on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old hiker was rescued while on the Kalalau Trail near Hanakoa Valley on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3.

According to the Kauai Fire Department, firefighters got a call about an injured hiker around 12:40 p.m. The hiker had also suffered from possible heat exhaustion.

By around 1:10 p.m. responders found the female hiker, who is a resident, and her hiking party. When they got into contact with the woman, firefighters determined that she was able to walk to the helicopter’s landing zone with the help of the rescue crew.

The woman was airlifted and later dropped off at Princeville Airport to awaiting medical personal and firefighters from the Hanalei fire station.

