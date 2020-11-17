Injured hiker rescued from Bamboo Forest in serious condition

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Firefighters located a 41-year-old hiker in serious condition near a waterfall in Bamboo Forest Monday afternoon.

Firefighters first got a call about an injured hiker at 1:10 p.m.

The male victim reportedly fell 20 feet from the waterfall onto rocks below.

The incident left the male in serious condition with multiple bodily injuries.

Maui firefighters airlifted the hiker and transported him to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

No additional details are available at this time.