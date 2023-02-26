A photo shows the Makapu’u tide pools on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 1:13 p.m. that a hiker needed rescuing.

The incident occurred at the Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail tide pools.

A 23-year-old male hiker had lacerated his foot and was unable to ascend back to the trail.

HFD escorted the hiker back to the main trail and then back down to where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services was on standby for care.

HFD has a few reminders for those who want to enjoy any of Oʻahu’s myriad hikes and trails.

Always bring your cell phone with a fully charged battery and an external battery pack when possible.

Always get information about the trail you have chosen to hike. Know the route and any possible cautions or dangers. Know your capabilities in relation to skill levels required for hikes.

Always read information signs at the start of trails and hikes. These are there to provide the public with information necessary for safely enjoying the hike.

Always stay put if you get lost and call 911. Remaining in place will increase your chances of both survival and rescue.

Always let the people in your life know what trail you are hiking and when you are expected to return home.

HPD said that following these safety tips will help you and your party enjoy the gorgeous views and fun that the islands have to offer.