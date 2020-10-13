Injured hiker airlifted from Makaleha Falls

KAPA‘A, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i County Firefighters (KFD) rescued a hiker near Makaleha Falls on Sunday, Oct. 11.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The department received a call around 1:40 p.m. of a 62-year-old man who reportedly injured his leg while hiking along the trail.

According to KFD, the hiker was located near a riverbed and airlifted to a nearby landing zone at Kapahi Park.

Medics on scene provided additional support while awaiting further assistance to transport the man to Wilcox Medical Center for continued treatment.

Latest Stories on KHON2