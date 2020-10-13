Injured hiker airlifted from Makaleha Falls

KAPA‘A, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i County Firefighters (KFD) rescued a hiker near Makaleha Falls on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The department received a call around 1:40 p.m. of a 62-year-old man who reportedly injured his leg while hiking along the trail.
According to KFD, the hiker was located near a riverbed and airlifted to a nearby landing zone at Kapahi Park.
Medics on scene provided additional support while awaiting further assistance to transport the man to Wilcox Medical Center for continued treatment.
