Injured hiker airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) personnel airlifted a 40-year-old woman from Kuliouou Ridge Trail on Saturday, May 22, after the hiker apparently slipped on some roots and injured her ankle.

HFD personnel received a 911 call at 4:16 p.m. Saturday from a man who had been hiking with the 40-year-old woman for about two hours.

HFD officials reported the 911 caller said the 40-year-old had possibly broken her right foot. Three rescue personnel were airlifted to a point near the top of the ridge before they made contact with the injured hiker around 5 p.m.

The hiker was placed onto a rescue stretcher after rescuers splinted her right ankle. The first responders then carried the hiker to an extraction point and airlifted her to a landing zone at Kuliouou Neighborhood Park.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was waiting at the landing zone and took over patient care at 5:28 p.m.

EMS officials said the woman was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

HFD says the injured hiker’s companion was uninjured and walked down the trail without assistance.