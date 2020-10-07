Injured hiker airlifted from Kalalau Valley

KAPA’A, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i County Firefighters (KFD) rescued two hikers from Kalalau Valley on Monday, Oct. 5.

At approximately 9 a.m., the department received a call of an injured hiker who burned his foot and was unable to walk.

Both hikers were found and required medical attention. A 23-year-old male injured his foot after stepping on a fire pit, while a 44-year-old female complained of soreness to her right foot, said KFD.

The hikers were airlifted and later dropped off at Princeville Airport to await medical personnel and firefighters from the Hanalei Fire Station.

According to KFD, the female hiker was assessed and released by American Medical Response personnel while the male hiker was transported to Wilcox Medical Hospital for further treatment.

The scene was cleared at approximately 10:40 a.m.

