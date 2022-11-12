This is an aerial view of Waimano Falls Trail. (Photo/DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i Fire Department reported that they successfully rescued an injured female hiker in her teens. She was hiking at Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.

At 2:45 p.m., HFD received a 911 call that a female in her teens had injured herself near the waterfall.

HFD added that fire and rescue personnel located the young hiker by 3:21 p.m., assessed her medical condition and had her airlifted to a landing zone where she was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.