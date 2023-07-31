HONOLULU (KHON2) — When pesky birds became a problem at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, the city had to get creative for a solution. Among them are giant inflatables that serve as scarecrows.

When there are no shows or rehearsals at the Shell, two inflatable tube men take the stage. It’s just one part of the solution to keep birds from nesting at the rafters.

“The primary problem was the droppings and it’s a health and safety thing,” said city spokesman Ian Scheuring. “You don’t want to be playing an instrument on the stage and have to worry about that or walk in for a rehearsal and see it on the stage there.”

Scheuring said because of the pandemic, the lack of activity at the Shell attracted lots of birds to roost and build nests on the rafters. And even after the concerts came back, the birds weren’t ready to fly the coop.

“After such a long time away, birds started to call this place home, and it did create kind of a mess for the performers initially,” he added.

The city wanted to find a humane way of keeping the birds out. At first, they tried playing recorded sounds of predatory birds like eagles and hawks, hoping the real birds would chicken out and leave, but that didn’t work out as planned.

“There are no real predatory birds here in Hawaii and so the wildlife here don’t really feel that as a threat. They don’t hear hawks soaring about the skies,” said Scheuring.

So, the city had to take a multi-faceted approach, and that’s when the inflatable tube men became part of the solution.

Scheuring said regular cleaning of the rafters has been an important part of keeping the birds off stage, but the two inflatables have performed pretty well also.

“When you want it to seem like something’s happening, we got my two friends over there. They’re the stars, they’re doing their job,” said Scheuring.

When things are quiet, that’s when these guys are needed most.

Scheuring added that the best deterrent is having regular performances back at the Shell again.

“When you have performances here every weekend or every other weekend, and you have acts loading in and out and rehearsals and loud music and big crowds, it’s the activation that has really been the saving grace, when it comes to the bird infestation behind me,” he said.