Infant dies after dog attack in Schofield Barracks home

Honolulu police are investigating a dog attack that left an infant dead on Oct. 14 in a Schofield Barracks residence.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a dog attack that left an infant dead on Oct. 14 in a Schofield Barracks residence.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials say military emergency responders and law enforcement responded to a 911 call regarding an infant who suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a dog.

The child died as a result of the injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Col. Dan Misigoy, Commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “No parent should suffer the loss of their child.”

Latest Stories on KHON2