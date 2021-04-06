Inebriated man entering girls’ locker room at Kailua Intermediate prompts brief lockdown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An man entered the Kailua Intermediate School girls’ locker room on Tuesday, April 6, prompting a 13-minute lockdown while the situation was addressed.

The school says it happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

One student was in the locker room at the time. She got out safely. The school staff was notified, and the school contacted police.

No other students were in contact with the man who was unauthorized to be on campus.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said the man was inebriated and left before officers arrived. He was located at Kailua District Park, and HPD documented the incident.

Parents with concerns can contact school administrators at 808-307-1400.