HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motor vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Maui, putting a woman in the hospital.

According to the Maui Police Department, a car was driving southbound on South Kihei Road when a vehicle hit the woman who was said to be standing in the roadway.

Officials closed South Kihei Road from Leilani Road to Ohukai Road due to the accident.

First responders said that the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman is 41 years old and visiting from Indiana.

No injuries were reported for the passengers in the vehicle.

Police do not suspect that speed was a cause of the crash.