HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Indian Ambassador and Indian Navy draped lei on the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki by the Honolulu Zoo.

The lei draping was on Saturday, July 9.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Indian Ambassador to the US, the Honorable Taranjit Singh and the Indian Navy are in Hawaii for the RIMPAC exercises that are happening in Hawaii through Aug. 4.

Singh is here to take part in activities for the Indian Navy ship the INS Satpura.

They put the lei to pay their respects to a prominent Indian leader.

Indian Ambassador to US, Honorable Taranjit Singh and the Indian Navy draped lei on the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki by the Honolulu Zoo in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Dr. Raj Kumar)

Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, July 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Dr. Raj Kumar)

Indian Ambassador to US, tje Honorable Taranjit Singh and the Indian Navy draped lei on the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki by the Honolulu Zoo in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Dr. Raj Kumar)

“Mahatma Gandhi has been an inspiration to all the world leaders,” said Dr. Raj Kumar, Founder of Gandhi International Institute for Peace. Mahatma Gandhi is known as Father of Nation of India who led the non-violent movement and helped India to get freedom form the British Raj in August 1947. He was also a peacemaker who taught the world to practice non-violence.”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on Oct. 2 every year to tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. This year it will be done in a webinar.