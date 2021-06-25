‘Indi & Dash Co’ opens storefront after starting online during coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What started as an online concept at the beginning of the pandemic has grown into a storefront company.

KHON2 stopped by the Windward City Shopping Center and a store called “Indi & Dash Co,” which provides some unique items for Hawaii residents and their families.

KHON2’s Kamaka Pili met with the owner, Tori Santos, to find out more

How did this company start through the pandemic and where does the name come from?

“Indi & Dash Co came from my two wonderful children,” says Tori Santos, owner of Indi & Dash Co. “Indi, she’s 4 years old and my son’s name is Dash. So, I decided to name my company after them, Indi & Dash Co. Basically, I started from Facebook like you mentioned earlier and I was doing custom items for people. They would let me know what they want and I would do the work for them on wood or engraving on cutting boards and I was doing DYI kits where they would come and do porch pick-up at my door and it just started to take off. And I decided this is something that people really enjoy and they really want to get out and do things and they want to craft and create. So, I was super honored to get this space here at Windward City Shopping Center and I now have my own brick-and-mortar and my own studio where you can come and create items yourself.”

And how about the workshops that are offered?

“So, basically when you come in, I’ll have everything ready for you,” says Santos. “It’s a 3D effect, so we layer different types of wood over each other and we make either a scenic item for you or different welcome signs that you can hang on your door, even address signs and names signs and things like that.”

Santos was involved with the Air National Guard before she moved into the dental world, then to vacation rentals and finally, Indi & Dash Co.

What is in store for the future of Indi & Dash Co?

“I’m just expecting it to continue to grow,” says Santos. “I’ve had so many people wanting to do parties and I just can’t wait to show them what we can create together. Use their vision and bring it to life and I’m sure it’s just going to continue to grow where we have parties all the time.”

Indi & Dash Co will be having their grand opening Saturday, June 26th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windward City Shopping Center.

The first 50 customers will get a free gift.

It is also a great day to come down because the store next door called Revelation will also be having their grand opening. Both establishments are a great testament to the recovery of Hawaii’s retail market.

