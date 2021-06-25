Independence Day holiday schedule: What’s open and closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, to observe the Independence Day holiday. Here’s the schedule for City operations:
- Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Click here for information.
- Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.
- Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.
- The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Click here for information.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Click here for information.
- People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
- Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikiki streets. Click here to view the list.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.