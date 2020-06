HONOLULU (KHON2) — Playing a round of golf on Oahu is getting a little more expensive.

That’s because the mayor is increasing the fees at city golf courses.

Starting July 1, if you have a golf ID card, it will cost $28 to play 18-holes on the weekends and holidays.

On weekdays, it’ll cost $24 per person.

It will go up $2 for the next two years.

It will be a few dollars cheaper at the Kahuku golf course.

The city says the fees were raised to address maintenance costs.