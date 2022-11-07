Correction: A previous version of the story had an incorrect start time for the ceremony. The story has been corrected.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Punchbowl area around the National Cemetery of the Pacific can expect increased noise on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event is for Veteran’s Day ceremonies and will include an F-22 aircraft from the Hawai’i Air National Guard.

Included in the ceremonies is the U.S. Air Force which will be performing “Missing Man”.

The ceremonies are set to commence at 10 a.m.