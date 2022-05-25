HONOLULU (KHON2) — The incoming chief of police for the Honolulu Police Department Joe Logan directly addressed the arrest of his 36-year-old son just days after he was selected for the department’s top position.

Logan said his son was arrested for assault in the second degree along with a 41-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a man at Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday. This was Logan’s first press conference after being selected as police chief, he said he addressed the arrest in an attempt to bring transparency to the department.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“I wish this was not the start of my first press conference, but as your new police chief, I feel it’s my duty and responsibility to inform you of this,” Logan said. “Shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday, my son who’s 36 years old was arrested for assault in the second degree at Ala Moana Beach Park.”

Police said Logan’s son assaulted a man with a “hand tool”, while the woman threatened to kill the man with a razor blade. Police believe the three people involved knew each other.

Logan said he is not taking part in the investigation nor has he retained a lawyer or spoken to his son since the arrest.

“As a parent it’s heartbreaking, I know many of you out there probably have a family member that’s struggling, and it’s something we’ve been struggling with for a long time and I look forward to a full and thorough investigation.” Joe Logan, Incoming HPD chief of police

His son and the woman remained under arrest at the time of Wednesday’s press conference. Police said the victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD has not released a date for the official swearing-in of Logan as police chief.