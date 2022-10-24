File – Participants in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run as they cross the finish line on Feb. 18, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Registration has opened for Hawai’i Pacific Health’s Great Aloha Run, and those who are registered before Oct. 31 are set to receive a few special gifts for their efforts.

The Aloha Run is Hawaii’s largest participatory race and is scheduled to commence on Monday, Feb. 20 and is set to be an 8.15-mile footrace. There are many opportunities to participate with categories for elite athletes, those who are wheelchair and hand-cycle competitors, diverse age groups, military running in formation known as Sounds of Freedom and those who prefer to walk the route with friends and intend to socialize as they go along the course in the Back of the Pack.

“We are overjoyed to bring people back together for an in-person race this year while still offering the virtual option for participants abroad or those not ready to face the crowds … We’re coming back together to make Hawaii better. The generosity and aloha showed by the thousands who take part in this incredible race has helped raise more than $15 million since we started in 1985. The funds raised have been given right back to the community to serve the people of Hawaii, benefitting more than 150 non-profit health and human service organizations,” said Carole Kai Onouye, founder of the Great Aloha Run.

Since its inception 39 years ago, the Great Aloha Run has raised $15 million dollars to over 150 non-profits and community health organizations in Hawai’i.

The Keiki Great Aloha Race will begin with warm-ups on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 a.m. at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Participants of the the Great Aloha Race can pick up their packets Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blaisdell.