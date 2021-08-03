In-person job fair to be held at Neal Blaisdell Center

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for work this fall? Career Expo is hosting its sixteenth job fair to help directly connect Hawaii employers with job seekers in an in-person setting.

The job fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

Organizers say previous expos have received over 1,000 job applicants and dozens of employers with immediate openings are expected to attend the upcoming one.

General admission to attend is free. Business attire with resume’ in-hand is strongly suggested.

Attendees will need to follow COVID-19 protocols, which will include wearing a masks, social distancing,

temperature checks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.