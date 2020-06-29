Compared to other states, Hawaii chefs, head cooks make the most money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chefs and head cooks in Hawaii are the highest paid out of all the states in the country.

That’s according to the latest annual report by food magazine Chef’s Pencil, who reported the numbers from the annual salary report issued on March 31, 2020, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The magazine says the average Hawaii chef and head cook salary is over $78,000.

New Jersey is second at just over $76,000.

As for metropolitan areas. Honolulu is the top in the nation with a salary of nearly $92,000.

The Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina area is second at just over $84,000.

