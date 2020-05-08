In a pinch as Mother’s Day approaches? Here are some DIY gift ideas for mom!

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With Mother’s Day gift options limited this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak, why not make your own?

Leslie Nollie Hernandez, owner of The Party Store at Ka Makana Ali’i, suggests something simple like a homemade pop up card. All you need is paper, scissors, glue and some creativity.

Nollie-Hernandez says the best thing about this gift is you can customize it to mom’s liking.

Now, if the mom in your life was looking forward to doing something special this year, why not treat her to a spa experience with a homemade scrub? All it takes is a few ingredients in your pantry.

sugar definitely you can use granulated white sugar or even brown sugar you definitely want an oil like coconut oil, avocado you don’t want to use olive oil because it’s too heavy and it will actually do the reverse and clog your pores,” said Ceandrys Black owner of Raw Body Essentials.

Once you’ve gathered all your ingredients, it’s time to assemble the scrub.

“Mix your sugar with your oil by the time you mix your sugar and your oil it’s time to add no more than 10 drops of essential oils you put those botanicals inside and then you put it in any packaging you would like.”

The Party Store and Raw Body Essential brick and mortar stores are both temporarily closed but they are still serving customers online.

For more information on The Party Store click here and for details on Raw Body Essentials click here.