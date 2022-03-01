HONOLULU (KHON2) — Danny Ongais, the only Hawaiian driver to compete in the Indy 500, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, in California at the age of 79.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) — home of the IndyCar Series, NASCAR Cup Series and many more — made the announcement on Monday.

Ongais was admired for his speed and bravery in an Indianapolis 500 career spanning three decades. He was nicknamed “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” and “On-Gas” (a wordplay on his last name) by fans.

The American racing driver was born in Kahului and began a versatile career as a teenager. According to IMS, Ongais earned a Hawaii state title in motorcycle racing in 1960. He soon became one of the top straight-line competitors into the early 1970s.

Between 1977 and 1996, Ongais made 11 Indianapolis 500 starts, with four top-10 finishes, IMS said.

In 1998, Ongais made his final attempt at Indianapolis when he failed to qualify in a Team Pelfrey car. According to IMS, his career ended with him leading in four races for 79 total laps.

In 2000, Ongais was inducted in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

IMS said his best years came with Interscope Racing and its eye-catching No. 25 Parnelli and Penske chassis powered by Cosworth engines, with a best finish of fourth in 1979 and a top start of second next to pole sitter Tom Sneva in 1978.