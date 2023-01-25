HONOLULU (KHON2) — DNA evidence taken more than 20 years ago proved to be critical in overturning Albert Ian Schweitzer’s conviction. Experts said improvements in testing and preserving evidence have come a long way.

Criminology experts said DNA testing has changed so much over the years that textbooks are constantly updated. And one key improvement is that forensic scientists don’t need nearly as much to establish a profile.

“The tests have become so refined and the technology that you only need a small sample, I mean minute. Of course the more you have, the better,” said Sheryl Sunia, Criminal Justice Program Chair at Hawaii Pacific University.

Schweitzer’s attorneys told the court that they were able to test seven samples for DNA. Samples that were taken more than 20 years ago, and yet able to convince the judge that Schweitzer could not have killed Dana Ireland. Sunia said preserving samples from clothes and other materials has improved.

“They’re actually dried before they’re packaged and they’re packaged and sealed and they’re stored in an evidence room where it doesn’t cause mold and stuff like that,” she said.

The judge’s decision brings some relief for the family of Frank Pauline Jr. He was killed in prison while serving time for Ireland’s murder.

“We’re excited that we have this opportunity, and yet we’re mad that he’s no longer with us to see this day,” said Marlena Dedrick, Pauline’s sister.

Dedrick said the family is now trying to overturn Pauline’s conviction so they can clear his name. She adds that it’s a shame that their parents are no longer alive to see that happen.

“My mother was very adamant about my brother’s innocence, so is my father, but my mother more so. She would have loved to have this day,” said Dedrick.

She said getting her brother’s name cleared would lift the cloud that has been over her entire family all these years.