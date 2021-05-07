Improvement project to pathway near Honolulu Zoo set to begin

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A project to improve the shared pathway along the mauka side of the Honolulu Zoo is scheduled to begin next week.

The pathway stretches approximately about a quarter mile along Paki Avenue from Kapahulu to Monsaratt avenues. It is currently deteriorating from adjacent trees and food traffic.

This project will replace the pathway with a wider sidewalk, while addressing some of the issues caused by tree roots and branches. No tree removals are expected.

The pathway is expected to be closed for the entirety of the project, which is scheduled to finish by end of this year. Lane closures may be necessary near the work site, which are intermittently scheduled on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Plans for a separate project are also in the works to address the half-mile stretch of this pathway from Monsaratt Avenue to Poni Moi Road. It’s expected to begin within a year.