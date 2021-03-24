Improvement project scheduled for Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor ferry pier

File – 3D rendering map showing the Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor Pier Improvements in Lāhainā, Hawaii, March 24, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced construction is scheduled to begin on a new concrete ferry pier at the Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The new pier will be 20 feet wide by 70 feet long and will be placed 70 feet out from the existing harbor pier’s north face.

A new aluminum-framed gangway — 15 feet wide by 70 feet long — will also be constructed to connect the ferry pier to the existing pier. Other improvements include demolishing the existing harbor office and the construction of a new harbor administration office.

DLNR officials say, the project is carefully phased so commercial operators and the existing Lānaʻi ferry will operate without service interruption. Construction will stop during cruise ship days while ferry and commercial operations will not be affected.

The contractor for the project is Healy Tibbits Builders, Inc. and the construction cost is $18.2 million. The estimated completion date of construction is in late October, 2022.

The Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor has 83 moorings, 16 berths, a fuel facility, loading docks, a harbor office and restrooms.

