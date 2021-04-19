Improvement project prompts 3-month closure of tennis, basketball courts at Hana Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The basketball and tennis courts in Hana Park will be closed from May 3 through August 3 while crews replace sports lighting as part of an improvement project.

The Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement on Monday, April 19.

Lite Electric Inc. is the contractor for the Hana Park Basketball and Tennis Courts Phase I project, which will cost $405,000. The public is asked to remain outside of construction areas.

Any questions or concerns may be addressed to Samual Marvel, Chief of Planning and Development, at samual.marvel@co.maui.hi.us or (808) 270-6173.