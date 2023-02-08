HONOLULU (KHON2) — Renovations to a Kapiolani park shared-use path will begin next week in an effort to improve circulation, accessibility and safety.

Around three-quarters of a mile will be renovated, stretching from the makai-side of Paki Avenue between Monsarrat Avenue and Poni Moi Road.

The project will be completed in phases and require for a temporary closure of one lane for vehicular traffic along the makai-side of Paki Avenue. Work will begin at Monsarrat Avenue and progress towards Diamond Head with a portion of the pathway closed during construction. The project is scheduled to be finished with pathways reopened near the end of Summer 2023.

Kapiolani park pathway Feb. 2023 (Courtesy of Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation)

This renovation project represents a continued effort to improve this popular pathway along Paki Ave in the Queen’s park. The park was originally used by King David Kalākaua as polo fields and dedicated in honor of Queen Kapi‘olani in 1877. It remains one of the city’s largest and most popular public spaces with about 200 acres of land. It is also recognized as the second oldest park land and holds many notable attractions such as the Waikiki Shell and Honolulu Zoo.

