HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has impaired driver checkpoints set up until the end of April.

The check points begin March 1.

The checkpoints will be at various locations including but not limited to St. Patrick’s Day, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day, and the Easter holiday weekend.

HPD reminds the public do not drink and drive.