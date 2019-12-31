Impaired driver checkpoints continue into 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department will continue to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations from January 1 through February 29, 2020. The checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing effort to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

The HPD is reminding the public not to drink and drive. The legal drinking age is 21, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment.

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week from September 2019 and will continue to do so through September 2020 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.