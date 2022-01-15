Impacts of volcanic eruption off Tonga were felt across Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of the volcanic eruption off Tonga was felt across the Pacific, reaching Hawaii early Saturday morning on Jan. 15.

While there was no immediate threat to Hawaii, there were some strong currents, and officials said it was unusual that a volcanic eruption could have had such a wide impact.

Officials stated that the largest waves were reported in Vanuatu in the west, and similar wave heights were also measured in areas to the east.

“And then by that time, we start to think, well, this is moving out. So, after Pongo, after American Samoa, sort of the next northern big area is Hawaii,” said Laura Kong of the International Tsunami Information Center.

The state issued a tsunami advisory around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday with the initial wave estimated to arrive at 1:05 a.m.

“An advisory in the state of Hawaii is usually it basically says get out of the water, and you’ve got maybe some strong currents, like in harbors. But you don’t have to evacuate,” Kong continued.

The advisory message said a major tsunami was not expected but sea-level changes could be a hazard to swimmers, boaters and people near the shore.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, Haleiwa saw the highest wave amplitude with a two-foot surge.

“By the time I came back, a surge of water was up already. It came up two and a half feet, it went all the way to the road, it was bad,” explained Kevin Wilson, a boat captain.

Tour boats continued to go out as many of them were unaware of the tsunami advisory that was in place.

Kong added that tsunamis generated by a volcano are different than the ones formed by earthquakes. They are also typically smaller and do not expand that far out.

“In that sense, I don’t think anyone expected this eruption to have such far-reaching effects,” Kong continued.

She said sirens would have gone off if there was a threat to the islands.