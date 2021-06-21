Immediate changes implemented at municipal golf courses under Tier 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six municipal golf courses will implement modifications allowed under Tier 4 of the City’s reopening framework, effective immediately.

Gov. David Ige approved PGA/Aloha Section’s modified procedures on Monday, June 21, for the Ala Wai, Pali, Ted Makalena, Ewa Villages, West Loch and Kahuku municipal golf courses.

Want news delivered to your inbox. Get the latest updates from the news team that’s Working for Hawaii.

The following changes which will be implemented:

Tee time reservations restored back to normal operating intervals;

Shotgun tournaments will allow up to 216 golfers;

Flagsticks will be removed from the holes and modified putting cups will be replaced with normal cups;

Bunker rakes will be replaced at bunkers for golfers to use; and

Golf ball washers will be reopened for use.

The following requirements will remain:

Masks shall be worn indoors at all times;

Golf groups shall not exceed six players in a group;

Group gatherings shall not exceed 25 people;

Advanced tee time reservations are highly encouraged. Call (808) 296-2000, which opens at 6:30 a.m. daily, to book tee times at any of the six municipal golf courses up to seven days in advance. Limited stand-by/walk-in play will be allowed at all six courses.

Click here for plan details.