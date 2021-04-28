Illegal occupants of former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel clear out before sweep

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officers from three law enforcement agencies conducted a sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on Wednesday, April 28.

All 146 rooms were empty, however, there was evidence that many of the rooms had recently been occupied. Trash, clothing and bedding were scattered everywhere.

The interior of the hotel is considered a public health hazard. It is under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Land Division, which is in the process of soliciting interest from developers to renovate the salvageable buildings on the property and demolish those that are beyond repair.

State officials believe those who had been living in the hotel had been notified that law enforcement would be coming in to clear it. A private security company is being contracted to provide 24-hour security. DLNR is also considering placing permanent barriers until a new lease is issued.

Homeless individuals have previously been found living on the property.