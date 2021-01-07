Illegal garden removed from Wailoa River State Recreation Area

File – Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resource Management (DOCARE) removed an illegal garden from the Wailoa River State Recreation Area on Thursday, Jan. 7.(COURTESY: DLNR)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resource Management (DOCARE) removed an illegal garden from the Wailoa River State Recreation Area on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Taro and banana trees were planted in the Recreation Area by a group claiming to have jurisdiction over State land, according to the DLNR.

It is estimated that several hundred plants were pulled from the ground. Crews took the removed plants to the University of Hawaii at Hilo to be replanted.

Potential penalties against the people who planted the garden will be determined after crews assess any damage to the area.

The group and its leader were served a cease-and-desist order on Tuesday, Jan. 5.