HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Police Department reported a robbery in the Honolulu area on Monday, August 8 around 11:55 p.m.

According to HPD, two male suspects, one 26-year-old and one 27-year-old entered an illegal gambling room.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The suspects then demanded property and money at gun point.

After getting the money the two men left the scene.

According to HPD, both men were identified, arrested and have been charged.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

On Friday, August 12 HPD determined that the first suspect’s bail is set at one hundred thousand and the other suspect’s bail is for five hundred thousand.