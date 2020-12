HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old resident on Wednesday after discovering illegal fireworks and drugs in his Moanalua home.

HPD says the resident was arrested for drug promotion and possession of illegal fireworks after officers executed a search warrant at his home.



Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

Eleven dogs were also found and turned over to the Hawaiian Humane Society.