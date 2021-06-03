‘I’ll miss him always watching over me.’ Families mourn loved ones lost to deadly crashes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dane Sadang says life without her son is something she is still coming to grips with.

Sadang’s son, 17-year-old Kahiau Hill, was killed when the car he was a passenger in crashed in Waiehu.

“It really just blows my mind,” said Dane Sadang, mother of Kahiau Hill. “I can’t even, I can’t even talk.”

Maui police say the car was speeding and Kahiau was not wearing a seatbelt.

The family celebrated one of his biggest accomplishments just one week before; graduating from Lahainaluna High School.

“He’s like, ‘oh no worries, I’m graduating a year early, I got this down and then I’m going to start my life.’ He just started designing his own clothes. So we found a bunch of his scrapbooks with his designs. He was just doing really well,” Sadang said.

Hill took after his father, Hawaii comedian Bulaia, and had an unforgettable personality.

“I know Kahiau would listen to his songs in class and he was so funny,” said Ka’apuhi Aiwohi, a former teacher of Hill’s. “He definitely got a little bit of his dad with him.”

Hill’s family is not alone in their loss. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says traffic deaths are up by 7% compared to 2020. That is the biggest increase in 13 years.

On Maui, police say impaired driving arrests are up by 22% compared to the same time in 2020. Honolulu police say they have cited over 19,000 speeding tickets in 2021 as of Thursday, June 3. so far.

HPD believes distracted driving may have played a role in a crash on Tuesday, June 1, in Waianae. Destiny Alconcel, a 28-year-old mother of two, was killed. Her family tells KHON2 that she was a beautiful soul who was always willing to help people.

For Hill’s mother, she is hanging on to memories.

“I’ll miss him bothering me in the early mornings. I’ll miss him lying in bed with me. I’ll miss him rolling his eyes, saying, ‘oh that’s my mom.’ I’ll miss him always watching over me,” said Sadang.