HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ikaika Anderson, who was Gov. Green’s nomination to head the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, announced that he asked to be withdrawn from consideration.

This comes after the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs voted Tuesday to recommend that the Senate not advise and consent to Anderson’s nomination.

The vote was 4-1, with Senators Shimabukuro, Fevella, Keohokālole and Ihara voting in favor of the recommendation to not advise and consent. Senator Richards was the only vote in opposition to the recommendation.

Anderson thanked Gov. Green for the opportunity.

“Despite yesterday’s Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee meeting where support in favor of my confirmation was overwhelming, more than 2-1. The votes just weren’t there. I thank the State Senate for allowing me to go through the process and for allowing me the opportunity to be heard,” said Anderson.