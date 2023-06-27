HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former city councilmember Ikaika Anderson appeared in court Tuesday morning.

He plead not guilty to a charge of Abuse Household Member, a misdemeanor.

Anderson was arrested on the evening of May 15 after, police records state, a woman told a third party that Anderson had abused her. The third party reported the incident to police.

Anderson was nominated to head DHHL but withdrew his nomination after he was denied confirmation by the state senate for the position.

Anderson is expected back in court in August.