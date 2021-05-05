IHS enlists help of guest chefs from closed Hawaii restaurant

File – Anicea Campanale (left) and Hailey Berkey (right) prepare healthy meals for The Institute for Human Services, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 5, 2021. (The Institute for Human Services photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Institute for Human Services (IHS) enlisted the help of guest chefs from the owners of The Nook Neighborhood Bistro, which closed due to the pandemic, to create healthier menus for their clients.

Anicea Campanale and Hailey Berkey were on hand at 350 Sumner St. on Wednesday, May 5, to help with the initiative.

Campanale and Berkey decided to give back and donate their time and efforts to the IHS cause since their restaurant closed due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s menu included risotto with pork sausage, roast vegetables and tomatoes, homemade focaccia and roast port with cayenne and Meyer lemon.

The goal of the initiative is to create meals that are plant-based, which include whole grains and less canned and process food. The meals are created to provide essential nutrients for a healthy lifestyle.

The public can volunteer for food prep, service or schedule a company or group day by registering online here.