HONOLULU (KON2) — Most of us go through our day never thinking about how much water is used to create our favorite foods and beverages. From coffees to dairy products to simply hydrating ourselves after a long, hot day, water is the primary resource that drives our lives and our economies.

Gov. Ige’s office is planning an “Imagine a Day Without Water” ceremony today at 1 p.m. in the Ceremonial Room, Fifth Floor of the State Capitol.

The ceremony will highlight the integral part water plays in our lives and the need to examine how we can maintain sustainable potable water throughout the Hawaiian Islands.