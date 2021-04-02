Ige orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of US Capitol attack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the direction of the President Joe Biden, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol immediately.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6. This also applies to flags at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This action is being taken as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, April 2.

“Let’s take a moment to pause and grieve for the U.S. Capitol officer who was killed in the attack in the nation’s Capitol, and pray for those who were injured by this senseless act,” Ige said.

Click here to read the President’s proclamation.