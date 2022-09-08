HONOLULU (KHON2)— In honor of Queen Elizabeth II Gov. David Ige has issued a flag order for all Hawaii state offices.

Ige has ordered that the Hawaii state flag and the United States flag be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II at all state officers and agencies and at the Hawaii National Guard throughout the state of Hawaii.

Flags are ordered to be at half-staff now until sunset on the day of interment to respect Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II at Washington Place with former Gov. George Ariyoshi.

“The State of Hawaiʻi joins the nation and the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Many years ago, Hawaiʻi hosted the Queen at Washington Place. Her graciousness and her leadership will always be remembered,” said Gov. Ige.

For more information on this flag order click here.