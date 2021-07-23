Ige announces appointment to fill House District 13 seat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has filled the state House (District 13) seat, which includes Maui (Haiku, Hāna, Kaupo, Kipahulu, Nahiku, Paia), Kaho‘olawe, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i and Molokini.

Linda Ann Ha‘i Clark will replace Sen. Lynn DeCoite, who was appointed last month to fill the empty state Senate (District 7) seat, which was formerly held by Kalani English.

“I am extremely grateful for the appointment. I’d like to thank Gov. Ige for entrusting me. I’d also like to thank Sen. Lynn DeCoite and outgoing Sen. Kalani English for their years of service. I look forward to meeting my constituents as soon as possible,” Clark said in a statement.

Clark currently serves as an independent process server for the state’s Child Support Enforcement Agency and is president of the Kaupo Community Association. She has also served on the Hāna Advisory Committee and as a leader for 4H Maui. Clarke previously worked in administration for Alternatives to Violence, First Hawaiian Bank, and Maui Windows and Doors.

Clark will officially start her new role once the state House qualifies her and the oath of office is administered.