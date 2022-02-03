If you ride the bus and want the fares to change, send in your input before they vote on it next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you ride the bus and want the fares to change, then there’s still time to share your input with the Honolulu Rate Commission before they come to a vote next week.

The proposed fare policy changes will affect both TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Among the proposals is adding residency requirements for discounted fares for seniors, those with disabilities and people with “extremely low” incomes. Another proposal is to lower the fare to $2 for extremely low income riders who use TheHandi-Van.

Also included in the proposals: to add 7-day fares priced for resort areas.

Visit the Rate Commission website to find the access information for the virtual participation and the meeting agenda. Testimonies can be emailed to ratecomm@honolulu.gov or hchee@honolulu.gov.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

A vote is planned on Tuesday, Feb. 8.